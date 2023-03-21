BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP — A six-year-old Ebensburg boy was killed in a head-on crash on Duman Road in Blacklick Township on Monday evening. The driver of the other vehicle was also killed as a result of the crash.
According to Ebensburg-based state police, shortly after 5 p.m., a 2021 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Mitchell T. Teeter, 23, of Nanty Glo, crossed into the southbound lane of travel and struck a 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan driven by Vincent F. Rietscha III, 41, of Ebensburg. The Rietscha vehicle was traveling southbound and was hit head-on.
Teeter was pronounced dead on scene by the Cambria County Coroner’s office. Rietscha was transported to Conemaugh Health System for treatment of suspected serious injury.
Rietscha’s 6-year-old son, who was secured in a front facing child safety seat, was transported via LifeFlight medical helicopter to UPMC Children’s Hospital where he later died.