FLINTON — Cambria County’s District Attorney will not file criminal charges against a Glendale School District employee following the conclusion of an investigation into conduct associated with the district’s special education department.
“The Cambria County District Attorney’s Office has completed its review of an allegation reported to police regarding an incident which occurred at Glendale School District on Jan. 26, 2022. The Pennsylvania State Police conducted a thorough and exhaustive investigation. Based on the information gleaned from the investigation, and after careful review, criminal charges are not appropriate in this matter,” District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said in a statement to The Progress.
Neugebauer said the employee has returned to work at the school district. He did not identify the name of the employee, and the district did not reveal the name of the employee, citing personnel matters.
Several weeks ago, Neugebauer confirmed there was an investigation related to the complaints made about the special education class and staff. An investigation was conducted by Ebensburg-based state police. Neugebauer did not specify the exact basis of the inquiry. Findings from the state police investigation and other agencies were completed and turned over to his office for a final determination about further action.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Open Records Officer Angela Riegel denied a Right-to-Know request filed by The Progress requesting information about an investigation conducted by PDE, because it was considered “noncriminal.”
Information from the PDE response states, “A record response was withheld as it constitutes a record of an agency relating to a noncriminal investigation, which is exempt from disclosure (under the law).”
The letter notes records of an agency related to a noncriminal investigation include complaints submitted to an agency, investigative materials, notes, correspondence and reports and records, that if disclosed, would do any of the following: Reveal the institution, progress or result of an agency investigation, except the imposition of a fine or civil penalty, the suspension, modification or revocation of a license, permit, registration, certification or a similar authorization issued by an agency or an executed settlement agreement, unless the agreement is determined to be confidential by a court.
Complaints had been made to the school board earlier in 2022 by some parents of special needs students who were being educated in the district’s Life Skills classroom. The parents asked the board earlier this year to place cameras in the special needs classroom, and some alleged abusive treatment of students by staff during class time.
District Solicitor Aimee Willett told the group at one of the meeting that not only would all of the parents of the students in that classroom have to agree to the cameras, but also the teachers’ union would have to agree.
At a meeting of the Glendale School Board in April, a parent of a special needs student and district employee Kim Kozak spoke out against the complaints.
Calls made to district Superintendent Edward DiSabato and Willett asking for comment about the District Attorney’s ruling were not immediately returned.