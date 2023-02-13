My family enjoys cheesecake, but I seldom make it because I believe the recipes I’ve tried in the past are too time-consuming or too finicky. In other words, if I’m going to spend my time baking, I like some bang for my buck.
Family members like that dense, New York style cake, none of that fluffy no-bake so-called “cheesecake” for them.
In the past my attempts have resulted in cheesecakes that cracked on top or had soggy crusts or just didn’t have that dense richness that a good cheeesecake has.
I kind of gave up hope of ever baking a good cheesecake until recently. The week between Christmas and New Year’s holidays I spent a couple evenings going through through some recipes I had saved over the years. I weeded out some I am never going to make, and organized the remainder.
Included in that pile was a recipe for Cake Mix Cheesecake.
This recipe was simple to put together — a plus in my book.
It calls for a yellow or white cake mix. The cake mix I had on the shelf was a store brand white one, not one I usually purchase; but I believe it was a substitution in my recent grocery order.
I don’t believe you would have to stop at a white or yellow cake mix, I think almost any flavor cake mix would work here. Chocolate would be good, lemon, probably even spice and do they make a cherry chip cake mix anymore? That would be delicious and perfectly appropriate for the upcoming President’s Day.
Another thing I liked is that the ingredients list only calls for two 8-ounce blocks of cream cheese and the batter fills a 9-by-13-by-2-inch baking pan. Many cheesecake recipes call for three or four packages of cream cheese and they only make a 9-inch cake.
You will end up with 15 decently-sized squares of cheesecake that you can top any way you like. Squares can be fancied up with canned pie filling, fresh fruit, a squirt of chocolate sauce or whipped cream to pretty it up. It was even good plain without anything on it, which was the way I enjoyed mine — because I really wanted to taste the cake without any additional flavors.
CAKE MIX CHEESECAKE
- 1 15.25-ounce box of yellow or white cake mix
- 4 eggs
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 2 8-ounce packages of cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1 1/2 cups milk
- 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
Preheat the oven to 300 degrees. Spray a 9-by-13-by-2-inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside one cup of cake mix. In a large mixing bowl, combine the remaining cake mix, one egg and the vegetable oil. The mixture will be crumbly. Press the crumbs into the bottom and up the sides of the prepared baking dish approximately three-quarters of the way.
In the same bowl, using an electric mixer, beat the cream cheese and sugar together until the mixture is light and fluffy. Add the remaining three eggs, one at a time, and beat until they are well incorporated. Add the one cup of cake mix and beat one minute longer. Lower the speed of the mixer and add the milk, lemon juice and vanilla. Continue to mix until the mixture is smooth and well combined.
Pour the mixture evenly over the crust. Bake for 45-55 minutes or until the center is set. Remove from the oven and allow the cheesecake to cool completely. Place it in the refrigerator and chill a minimum of one hour before serving. Top servings as desired.