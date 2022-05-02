PHILIPSBURG — A recent new business owner is settling into his storefront on West Pine Street, no matter how temporary the location may be.
Billy Boards & Furnishings hosted its grand opening on April 9. The event was a success, according to Bill Doran.
“First day was very unexpected,” Doran said. “The amount of people that we had, it was great.”
Doran began making custom cornhole boards years ago. His skillset expanded to include various pieces, such as charcuterie boards, tables, “all kinds of things,” he said. “Whatever comes into my mind that day.”
The shop, located at 19 W. Pine St., allows him to display pieces. People occasionally see a piece but may want something slightly different.
“I try to show different things,” Doran said. “When people see it and they want to do something, we can make them whatever they want or adapt something.”
Doran will deliver pieces within 50 miles. He also plans to have an online store up and working in June. In addition to Doran’s work, the shop also has some homemade soaps and cards.
Although a relatively new business, Doran already set his sights on future goals. He plans to move to a nearby Philipsburg location that could accommodate a workspace as well as display area when possible.
“This is a transition place because I have to haul everything here,” Doran explained. “I would rather have the store front in the front… and then bring my equipment in and have everything set up. Plus, I think it’d be interesting to see what I do.”