CURWENSVILLE — A Curwensville business owner proposed the addition of more recreational facilities at Irvin Park to make it a more inviting space.
At Curwensville Borough Council’s recent meeting, a letter from Tess Bloom was presented to each council member by her Father Jerry Bloom outlining her vision for a section of the park.
“This plan includes upgrades and future development for a more exciting recreational space. Irvin Park is a very welcoming place for families, group events and local kids. It also brings in people from outside the community, especially those interested in spending time in nature or passionate about exercise or recreation. The park has been a staple in the community and is rich in historic significance. It is also a spot where people gather to socialize and is a safe space for all,” Tess Bloom wrote.
Bloom, who played an integral role in fundraising for the park’s inclusive playground through hosting several years worth of a series of farmer’s markets at her business, said she believed the community would be willing to support creating new facilities.
“Over the last few years we have gained a lot of support while fundraising for the inclusive playground. The equipment provided a space for local residents and those living outside of Curwensville to gather, no matter their needs. It is truly beautiful to witness this equipment being used, knowing everyone has access to recreational activities and a lot of the project was possible due to help from our own community members. As a unit we brought the project to life and we continue to watch as others benefit from it.”
Bloom wrote she has been pondering another park project that would rehabilitate the existing basketball court and build another.
“I noticed the court at the park could use some upgrades. After speaking with others I realized I wasn’t the only one who desired these upgrades. Many kids have expressed a lack of facilities for them to practice, especially during the summer months, and the state of the court makes it more challenging to have fair games with their friends.”
“It has been many years since the last upgrade to the court. I would like to propose, in combination with many community members who helped generate these ideas, for council to consider upgrades to the facilities at Irvin Park,” Bloom noted.
She said the work, as the inclusive playground was, could be completed in phases using recreational grants, donations and community support.
“We can be patient and take the necessary time to effectively plan and execute these phases,” she explained.
She suggested the first phase could include resealing the existing basketball court and adding new hoops. She estimated the cost at just over $6,000. The second phase would be to build a second basketball court. She calculated the cost to start at $30,000. The final phase of the project would be to make both playing areas multipurpose with more lines being added to the paved area, as an outline for a number of games including pickle ball, hopscotch and four square, as well as fencing to help protect the investment.
“I am asking for council’s approval to move forward with these ideas. I know we will be able receive a lot of community support and fundraise in creative ways…I can assure you bringing this project to life will better the lives of members of the community and will especially benefit the local kids,” Bloom noted.
Curwensville Area Redevelopment Corp and Curwensville Area Revitalization Entity, formerly Curwensville Blueprints Community, told council she believes there is grant funding available for the second basketball court project and she would be willing to explore that.
Councilman Dave Donahue said, “Good idea.” Council President Sara Curulla agreed. “I think it is,” she said.
In a related matter, council announced the new pickle ball court at the park has been completed.