WESTOVER — Burnside Township Supervisors awarded stone bids at its recent supervisors meeting.
Stone bids were opened from the following companies: Tim Whetstone Trucking, Woodland Equipment and Supply, Bucktail Excavators and Glenn O. Hawbaker. Proposals for the 2A, 2B, anti-skid, No. 3 and No. 4 limestone were all awarded to Tim Whetstone Trucking as the lowest bidder. Glenn O. Hawbaker was awarded the riprap bid.
Supervisors approved an easement for Nebo Road, township Road 326, between the township and Gerard and Laurie Tibbott. The easement provides the township’s trucks space to turn around.
The board tabled Clearfield County’s municipal solid waste management plan to allow the supervisors more time to review the plan. It will be considered at the board’s July meeting.
A notice of surface blasting from Rosebud Mining Co. for activity at the Cherry Tree deep mine was reviewed. The schedule was advertised in the Indiana Gazette newspaper however supervisors asked Secretary Diana Rorabaugh to contact the company and request it also be published in The Progress.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Clearfield County Commissioner John Sobel attended the meeting to let the supervisors know that the county commissioners are interested in the business of the municipalities and want to assist them if the board is able.