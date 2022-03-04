WESTOVER — Burnside Township supervisors approved the purchase of a tractor with mowing and loading attachments at Thursday’s meeting.
The 2022 Massey Ferguson tractor with a self-leveling loader, an 18-foot boom mower, broom and landscaping rake will be purchased through the state’s cooperative purchasing program, COSTARS, from Manor Motors, Penn Run, at a cost of $172,900.
A portion of the cost to purchase the tractor will come from the township’s allotment of American Rescue Plan funds.
The supervisors also approved a resolution naming Chairman Jason Sunderland and Vice Chairman Brian Beck to execute all documents between the township and the state Department of Community and Economic Development used to facilitate and assist in obtaining a grant for the purchase of a new backhoe. Grant applications are due by March 15.
Secretary Diana Rorabaugh said if the township is awarded the grant, the equipment will be purchased in July.
The board also authorized vacating a 1,903-foot section of township road, Nebo Road, at the request of adjacent property owner Gerald Tibbott. Tibbott will be responsible for all costs associated with relinquishing the portion of the highway.
Cody Sral was hired by the supervisors to mow and trim at the municipal building.
Communications from the state Department of Transportation were reviewed. One advised the board the township would receive $28,360 in 2022 turnback road funds and a 2022 liquid fuels allocation of $127,132.43. Rorabaugh said last year the township received $127,477.43 in liquid fuels funds.
The other reported PennDOT will conduct traffic counting on municipal roads in the township March 1 through Nov. 15. The roads to be surveyed are Sylvis, Young, Shryock, Five Points, Beaver Run and Shepherd Lane.
The supervisors also reviewed a notice from Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority noting a drive-through electronics and hazardous household waste recycling event will be held Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 115 21st St., Clearfield. Appointments are required. For additional information or to schedule appointments, visit the website at https://nobleenviro.com/e-waste-and-hhw/ or call 412-567-6566.