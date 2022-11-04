WESTOVER — Burnside Township Supervisors approved the 2023 proposed budget of just over $869,000 with no increase in taxes.

At the board’s meeting Thursday, the supervisors approved advertising the budget with possible adoption at the supervisors’ Dec. 1 meeting. The document will be available to township residents for review by appointment. To schedule a time to inspect the budget, residents may call the township office at 814-743-5555.

Secretary/Treasurer Diana Rorabaugh reported both spending plans are balanced. Income and expenses for next year’s general fund are $620,297. Next year’s state fund’s revenue and operating costs are expected at $248,829.57.

The board also approved a cooperative project with Burnside Borough to apply for Dirt and Gravel Roads funding from the Clearfield County Conservation District for the third phase of a project to improve the condition of Benzie Road.

If the application is successful, funding will be used to raise the surface of and seal Benzie Road, a highway located in both the township and the borough.

A communication from CCCD program specialist Mark Lyons detailing the project was reviewed prior to the vote.

The supervisors also reviewed a letter from the state’s Liquor Control Board noting The Roost event center, Rorabaugh Road, Mahaffey, has filed an application for the transfer of a liquor license from the Railroad Street Tavern Inc., Clearfield.

Also at the meeting, the board adopted a resolution authorizing the township to charge a $50 fee for any check returned for insufficient funds or a closed account.

Dallas Kephart, presumptive candidate for state Representative of the 73rd district that covers parts of both Clearfield and Cambria counties, attended the meeting to introduce himself.

