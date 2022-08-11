BURNSIDE — Burnside residents expressed their displeasure about a lack of specificity for dates for an upcoming project to flush water lines.
At a recent Burnside Borough Council meeting, residents said they received a notice this week with their August water bill noting the water lines would be flushed during the month of August — but a specific date was not provided.
Several said they were concerned the lines could be cleaned during the time they are washing laundry, possibly staining their clothing, but one resident said if she isn’t provided with a specific date it could be dangerous to her health.
Michelle Welch told council she uses dialysis, done at her home, for health issues. She told council if she were to use water in her machine while the lines were being flushed there is a possibility any dirt, sediment or additional chemicals could further harm her health.
“I am concerned that if the water is not as it should be it could kill me. I need to be notified when the lines will be flushed,” she said.
Welch said if she is notified when the work will be done, she can use water she has previously drawn and keeps on hand as a backup.
President Ed Somerville told Welch he would pass her contact information on to plant Operator Rick Hoover so that she can be contacted before the flushing starts.