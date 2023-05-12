BURNSIDE — Burnside residents who have their mail delivered to the boxes located in front of the Burnside Community Center were requested to immediately begin utilizing physical addresses of their homes to receive their mail.
At Burnside Borough Council’s recent meeting, Secretary Diana Rorabaugh reported she was contacted by the Cherry Tree Postmaster who informed her the post office is having difficulties delivering residents’ mail because they are using the box numbers instead of their physical street address to receive mail.
“The notice from the Cherry Tree Post Office asked all borough residents to use their physical 911 address only, and to omit the box numbers from their address,” Rorabaugh said.
She said the postmaster suggested residents should notify businesses and acquaintences who regularly send them mail, as soon as possible, and request their mailing addresses be changed to their physical addresses.
“She said she knows this won’t happen overnight, but said she believes this will help with mail delivery problems,” Rorabaugh told council.