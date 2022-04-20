BURNSIDE — The remains of a home that burned approximately two years ago was discussed at Burnside Borough Council’s recent meeting.
The structure at 105 Pine St. burned in early April 2020. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental and was caused by someone smoking in bed.
A resident, who did not sign into the meeting, inquired about the status of the building saying it was attracting mosquitos, small animals, rodents and snakes to the property.
Council President Ed Somerville said council had heard the structure was to be demolished.
Burnside Fire Co. Chief Dave Hughes said had contacted the state police Fire Marshal and was told the investigation has concluded. He said the insurance company may still be investigating.
Council said they would contact their building inspection agency, Laurel Municipal Inspection Agency, Carrolltown, to have it investigate.
Council also approved hiring Link & Associates P.C., Patton, to audit the borough’s 2021 financial records.
Tabled was a motion to have the solicitor begin the process to reduce the size of council from seven to five members. Secretary Diana Rorabaugh said SolicitorJohn Lhota of Miller, Kistler & Campbell, State College, estimated the cost for the proceedings to be approximately $2,000. Somerville said “That’s a lot of money. It’s too much. The borough can’t afford it.”
Council also authorized advertising for bids for storm water management to improve the condition of Benzie Road. Bids received will be opened at council’s May 11 meeting.