BURNSIDE — Burnside Borough Council received bad news about a section of the Burnside Community Center — and is now contemplating a plan for the building’s future.
Engineer Owen Beachy of Laurel Highlands Structural Consulting, Friedens, told council he had inspected both the interior and exterior of the building that was built in the 1920s to serve as Burnside High School and was later Burnside Elementary School, now part of the Purchase Line School District.
“I inspected the roof. The roof on the north side of the building is in serious condition,” Beachy told council. He said access should be restricted in that area and council should continue to examine the area to ensure it is not getting worse.
“Water has laid on the roof and some of the area has become and stayed wet and the water has gotten into the rafter system,” he explained, adding, “I don’t want to condemn the building outright. There are safe parts of the building.”
He estimated the cost to repair the roof and rafters is $100,000. “Council will have to determine if it is worth spending that money,” he said, adding, “You have a school here that is almost 100 years old. It does have some water damage but in most of the building it hasn’t caused issues.”
He also said council may want to consider building a new municipal building of 1,500 square feet, which he estimated could cost $500,000 or more. “It would make sense to scale back. A new building could be smaller, easier to heat and Americans with Disabilities Act accessible,” Beachy said.
Amy Kessler and Elise Grovanz of North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission, attended the meeting to discuss helping the borough apply for grants. Kessler said the agency would be able to assist the borough with grant applications but that council should prioritize its greatest need — the community center or borough streets.
“Where do you want us to focus our energy? There are all kinds of options for grants but we need to know council’s priorities. Grants are time-consuming,” Kessler said.
The two said most grants would require council to produce a match. President Ed Somerville said council would have difficulty coming up with matching funds.
Executive Director of the Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County Lisa Kovalick, who was also present at the meeting, suggested council members draft a strategic plan. “List the borough’s wants and needs. Include finances or a lack of finances. Many grants that the borough could apply for ask what the municipality’s strategic plan says. If you have a plan it shows you have your ducks in a row,” she noted.
Council approved a committee to help create the plan. Somerville and Mayor Don Bouch will represent the borough. Residents Matt Benzie and Ashley Gaskill will also serve.