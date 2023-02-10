BURNSIDE — Burnside Borough Council welcomed the borough’s new tax collector.
Jenica Myers, of Glen Campbell, who also serves as that borough’s tax collector, attended council’s recent meeting to introduce herself.
Council approved appointing Myers to the position last month following the resignation of Seline Perrone.
Myers told council she would be able to meet with borough residents, by appointment, at the Burnside Community Center or tax payments could be dropped off in the secured box at the entrance to the center where they deposit their water and wastewater payments.
Tax payments can also be mailed.
In a related matter, council approved a resolution giving the borough tax collector the authority to charge a $50 fee for any check received for tax payment that is returned. The resolution also states the tax collector may charge a fee of $10 for a duplicate billing or tax certification per year.
Council also authorized additional fees for customers with delinquent water and wastewater bills. Members approved adding an extra fee for customers who receive a notice on their door that their services may be turned off. If the water is turned off, customers would be charged an $80 reconnection fee, a $20 door hanger fee and the required payment on their water and wastewater invoice before their water is turned back on.
Council also reported two new water meters and a grinder pump need to be installed for customers and approved having H&L Excavating, Commodore deliver cold patch for borough road repairs as soon as the plant in Northern Cambria opens for the season. The borough would pay a rate of $65 per hour plus a surcharge for fuel.