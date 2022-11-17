BURNSIDE — Burnside Borough Council hired a firm to perform winter maintenance on borough streets.
At council’s recent meeting, members reviewed two bids and accepted an offer from H&L Excavating of Commodore.
The company requested payment of $125 per hours and a surcharge for fuel that will be calculated based on the cost per gallon.
Council also noted it is seeking a part-time employee to shovel snow from the sidewalk and cement pad in front of the postal boxes at the Burnside Community Building.
“I have advertised in three papers and did not get one response,” Secretary/Treasurer Diana Rorabaugh said.
“There has to be someone out there that would be interested in this,” President Ed Sommerville said.
Council accepted the resignation of part-time employee Donnie Merrow, effective immediately. Merrow will remain on council.
Members approved forwarding foreign fire relief funds of $822 to Burnside Vol. Fire Co.
Council tabled appointing a roadmaster. Action will be taken at council’s Dec. 14 meeting.