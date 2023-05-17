BURNSIDE — Burnside Borough Council heard details concerning attainable grant funding with state Department of Community and Economic Development local government policy Specialist Terri Cunkle.
Cunkle attended council’s recent meeting to discuss some ideas for helping the borough to afford much needed upgrades for the borough’s water treatment system and community center.
Cunkle provided some information to council concerning North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development concerning grant funding it could make available to the borough that could pay a portion of costs for a software upgrade.
The borough has been struggling financially. It has reconsidered several grants because it does not have the funding necessary for a grant match.
“I talked with North Central. It has some funding through its (Municipal Technical Assistance Program) that will help. It’s not the full amount but it will help,” Cunkle said.
She also spoke about news the borough recently received that a portion of the community center’s roof is failing. Part of the borough’s water distribution system is located in the basement of the Community Center. Because of system’s location, there may be funding available to protect the system’s components, she noted.
“Right now, funds are coming available for clean water and water and sewer. If you are thinking about doing something now is the time to do it. There is likely no money available for building repairs and it’s really hard to find any kind of money for building,” Cunkle said.
There may be financial assistance to help the borough through devising a plan to preserve the system through bipartisan infrastructure programs, Cunkle said.
Council’s Vice President Ray Fleming, who chaired council’s meeting in the absence of President Ed Somerville, said because of the exorbitant cost associated with repairing or replacing the roof, council cannot even consider doing the work. “The borough’s estimate is $20,000 to $40,000 just to repair the roof. The borough’s population is 168 people. The building is not a priority because council can’t afford it, but we do need to protect the water.”
Council also approved opting out of enforcing the Pennsylvania Building Code in the borough and notifying its current third party inspector by August it does not intend to renew the contract and the state Department of Labor and Industry about the change.
Members also approved a $30 per hour charge for repairs to water meters. Fleming said recently the borough has received a number of calls for residents requesting repairs because lines were damaged by mowing or pets. “The borough cannot keep footing the bills for this,” he said.