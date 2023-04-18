BURNSIDE –Burnside Borough Council reviewed what can be done to deal with blighted properties in the borough.
At council’s recent meeting, Executive Director of the Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County Lisa Kovalick spoke about options council may choose to utilize to rid the borough of blighted structures and hopefully make way for new construction that could add to the borough’s tax base.
Council has several structures within the borough that it considers blighted. Two of them on Maple and Pine streets were damaged by fire but their property owners did not remove them.
Because it has no code enforcement officer, council has attempted to contact the property owners about demolishing both structures but has been unsuccessful.
A resident who spoke during public comment said the owners of the Pine Street property are deceased and family members who are living have not opened an estate.
Kovalick told council although there are several methods of getting scourged structures removed, council would need to chose the one it believes is the best option for the borough. She said all would come at some expense.
“Blight comes at a cost” she added.
One of the most feasible options for the borough would be for it to assume temporary ownership of the properties for the period of time it would take to have the blighted structure demolished and the property to be sold.
“The borough, through its attorney, can seek conservatorship from the court,” she said.
She provided council with a copy of “Blight to Bright” a comprehensive toolkit for combating blight in Pennsylvania. It provides tools to prevent blight, eliminate blight, keep properties up to code, and how to address long-term vacant and abandoned properties.
Council can review the information and use it to help move forward with future decisions about blighted properties.