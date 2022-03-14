BURNSIDE — Burnside’s mayor and Burnside Vol. Fire Co.’s chief reported concerns to Burnside Borough Council concerning companies that responded to a recent fire on First Avenue.
Late in the evening March 6, fire companies from Westover, Mahaffey, Cherry Tree and Glen Campbell responded to first alarm fire in the borough. Veteran’s Ambulance Service of Northern Cambria was also at the scene.
At council’s recent meeting Mayor Don Bouch reported, “There were companies that should have been called to that fire that weren’t. We’re not sure if it was a mistake or the call box was changed. We want to get to the bottom of the issue.”
Chief Dave Hughes reported the companies that should have been notified of first alarm blaze on March 6 should have been Westover, Mahaffey, Cherry Tree, Glen Campbell and Northern Cambria fire departments.
He said because the call goes to Clearfield County’s emergency dispatch department, there is always a bit of a delay in responses from the Indiana and Cambria counties’ departments because Clearfield County has to notify the emergency services departments for both Indiana and Cambria counties. Those departments then dispatch them.
Hughes reported a Burnside fire company representative contacted Clearfield County District to inquire why Northern Cambria was not notified and was told Northern Cambria is not on Burnside department’s call-out list, but is on its Rapid Response Team call-out list.
Council President Ed Somerville told Hughes he has council’s permission to investigate the matter and making changes in the list of departments called out for emergency response in the borough.
“You are capable of figuring it out what you need. It will be faster if you decide any changes to be made. I’d rather see us keep everything close by, if we can.”