BURNSIDE — Burnside Borough Council approved the 2023 proposed budget of just over $198,000 with no tax increase.
The general fund expects revenue of $37,935 and expenses of $33,975. Income for next year’s state road fund is $15,920 and expenditures total $18,200. The account will be balanced with funds carried over from the current year.
The wastewater fund projects receipts and interest of $100,901 and operating costs of $89,747. The water fund anticipates proceeds of $45,001 and outlay of $39,859.
Borough Secretary/Treasurer Diana Rorabaugh told council she was uncertain about costs for the spending plan, noting the borough will be paying for services next year that it hasn’t in previous years including snow removal. In prior years, the borough had an employee on staff who used a borough-owned truck to remove snow from borough streets.
“I have no idea about winter maintenance expenses. This is new to all of us. I spoke with the state Department of Community and Economic Development and was told to make my best guess and go with it,” Rorabaugh said.
Residents who wish to examine the document can contact the borough’s office at 814-845-7360 to schedule an appointment.
Council plans to adopt the budget at its Dec. 14 meeting.