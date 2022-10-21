BURNSIDE — Burnside Borough Council approved advertising for winter maintenance and the sale of two trucks.
Council members met recently for a special meeting to authorized advertising for proposals for winter maintenance to borough streets. Offers received will be opened at council’s Nov. 9 meeting at 7 p.m.
Secretary Diana Rorabaugh said those wanting additional information can call the borough’s office at 814-845-7360.
Members also approved advertising two used trucks for sale. Offers on the 2001 Ford F350 dump truck with plow and the 2004 Dodge Ram 2500 with plow will be opened at council’s Dec. 14 meeting.
Those interested in viewing either truck can contact the borough’s office for an appointment, Rorabaugh said.