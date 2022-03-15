BURNSIDE — Burnside Borough Council approved several items of business at a recent meeting.
Members approved submitting an application to the state Department of Community and Economic Development requesting funds from its Local Share Assessment Grant.
The borough is petitioning for nearly $72,000 to purchase a new truck for snow removal and street maintenance and repair. If the application is successful, the truck will be purchased from McCall Motors, Ebensburg, through the state’s cooperative purchasing program, COSTARS.
The corresponding resolution for the grant also grants council’s permission to President Ed Somerville and Vice President Ray Fleming to execute documents on behalf of the borough.
Council reported it is investigating whether the borough is eligible to request COVID-19 relief funding to reimburse both the water and wastewater accounts for interest it waived for customers with delinquent accounts during the pandemic.
Members tabled advertising a project to upgrade Benzie Road. The borough received an allocation of $23,500 from the Clearfield County Conservation District’s Dirt and Gravel Road program to replace storm water pipes and eliminate runoff from the north end of the highway.
Council has been given an estimate for the work that is much higher than the amount of funding received. Secretary Diana Rorabaugh said she is hoping to schedule a meeting of borough, Conservation District and the state Department of Transportation’s Municipal Services to discuss the project and determine whether it can be done in phases.
Council also approved Councilwoman Shannon Watson noting customers who may be eligible about participating in the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program. LIHWAP is part of an emergency effort, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to ensure low-income households have access to drinking water and wastewater services.
Council reported it received notice of the borough’s 2022 liquid fuels allocation in the amount of $5,636.94.