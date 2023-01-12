BURNSIDE — Burnside Borough Council approved a new fee for delinquent customers.
Secretary Diana Rorabaugh said following discussion about customers’ past due water and wastewater bills, council authorized enacting a $20 fee for customers who have a delinquent notice placed on their doors. Customers will be notified about the new fee on their February bills.
Council accepted a resignation from borough tax collector Seline Perrone, effective immediately, and appointed Glen Campbell’s tax collector Jenica Myers as a replacement.
Myers will be available by appointment at the Burnside Community Center. Payments can also be dropped off in the box, located at the entrance to the community center, that is used to collect resident’s water and wastewater bill payments.
Council also retained Ed Somerville as president and Ray Fleming as vice president.
Diana Rorabaugh will remain the borough’s secretary/treasurer.
State Rep. Dallas Kephart, R-73, attended the meeting to introduce himself and inquire about borough needs.
Council’s next meeting is set for Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m.