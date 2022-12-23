BURNSIDE — Burnside Borough Council adopted the 2023 budget with no increase in taxes.
At council’s recent meeting, members adopted the spending plan, a combined total of nearly $200,000.
The general fund expects revenue of $37,935 and expenses of $33,975. Income for next year’s state road fund is $15,920 and expenditures total $18,200. The account will be balanced with funds carried over from the current year.
The wastewater fund projects receipts and interest of $100,901 and operating costs of $89,747. The water fund anticipates proceeds of $45,001 and outlay of $39,859.
Secretary Diana Rorabaugh reported council opened a total of 11 offers for the two pickup trucks advertised for sale and four bids for a trailer.
Proposals were accepted by council from Andrew Leamer of $1,202 for a 2004 Dodge Ram 2500 with plow; Ryan Green, $2,500 for a 2001 Ford F350 dump truck with plow; and Russ Portman, $601 for the trailer.
Council changed the starting time for its meetings in January, February and March to 8 p.m.
Members also publicly thanked Rorabaugh, water and sewer plants Operator Rick Hoover and Councilman Donnie Morrow for being positive assets to the borough.