BURNSIDE — Burnside Borough Council accepted the resignation of its employee at Wednesday’s meeting.
Following an approximately 10-minute executive session for personnel matters, council emerged and President Ed Somerville announced Ray Campbell had verbally tendered his withdrawal from the position of employee. He did not state any reason for Campbell’s decision.
Council voted to accept the resignation that is effective immediately with a unanimous vote. Councilwoman Shannon Watson was absent, and a vacancy currently exists on council.
Members also authorized advertising for a part-time, as-needed employee, with wages to be determined by the employee’s experience.
Resident Matt Benzie attended the meeting to report all materials have been received for the project to install storm water drainage on the northern section of Benzie Road. In January, the Clearfield County Conservation District authorized $23,500 in Dirt and Gravel Road funding for materials to perform the work.
Council discussed information from the company that manufactured the borough’s water meter reading system. EAP Industries notified the borough the program used to read meters is reaching the end of its life. The program can still be used but will eventually need to be updated. Secretary Diana Rorabaugh said a representative told her the cost for a new system is approximately $4,500 for a one-time set up fee, implementation and employee training.
“He seemed to think we would be okay for a while,” Rorabaugh said.
Members took no action about determining the existence of a right of way between Seventh and Eighth streets. Council said the matter is between neighbors and it would not become involved.
Council adopted by resolution the 2022 update to Clearfield County’s hazard vulnerability and mitigation plan.