BURNSIDE — Burnside Borough and Burnside Township will be working together to improve a road that is located in both municipalities.
At Burnside Borough Council’s recent meeting, members approved submitting a joint application to the Clearfield County Conservation District’s Low Volume and Dirt and Gravel Road grant program.
Resident Matt Benzie, who lives along the roadway, has been working with both municipalities to solve the problem of erosion and soft spots on the dirt road created by storm water runoff.
He said if the funding application is successful, 3,000-feet of driving surface aggregate will be applied and a four-inch compacted base of 2A limestone would be added to sections located in the borough and the township to the line with Montgomery Township in Indiana County. The road’s surface will be crowned and ditches added along the road to encourage stormwater runoff.
Council also authorized Burnside Township to be the lead agency on the project and allowed Benzie to proceed with completing the grant application.