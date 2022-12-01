A new business — Bumble and the Bee — is opening at 211 Chester St., Suite 1 in Clearfield on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m.
Owner Ernie Aughenbaugh and his wife, Kristy, said they are dedicated to providing shoppers with a full shopping experience at their store. In addition to home decor of all genres, there is also seasonal merchandise, gifts, candles, pet products, snacks and many other items, many of them made by local residents and companies.
They are also carrying some of the same items that were featured in the business that was previously open at the address, although they are not affiliated with that business.
“We are trying to support local vendors as much as we can,” Ernie Aughenbaugh said.
Merchandise is continuing to come in. Shoppers are encouraged to visit often. Plans are in the works to offer Uncle D’s Sassy Glass wines, charcuterie, goat’s milk soap and original artwork, Manager Brianna Aughenbaugh said.
Ernie Aughenbaugh said if there is a product customers would like the store to carry they should ask while they are visiting the store.
“If someone wants something and we can get it, we are willing to order it in. We want to offer things that aren’t currently available locally,” he explained.
The store’s hours are Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The telephone number is 814-205-4059. The store also has a Facebook page, Bumble and the Bee.
A grand opening is being planned. It will be announced when details are finalized, Brianna Aughenbaugh said.