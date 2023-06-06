Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce has announced the hiring of a new executive director.
The new director is Christy Brown of Olanta. Brown has been in place since May 30. She replaced Kim Bloom, who recently retired from the position.
Brown will use the knowledge and skills of the current board of directors to assist her in continuing the growth of the Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce.
Brown has a long-standing history of working with area businesses and non-profit groups. She was previously employed by WOKW 102.9FM as a marketing consultant and most recently by First Commonwealth Bank as a financial solutions specialist.
She will also manage the Chamber’s new Entrepreneur Center on River Road in Clearfield. Anyone interested in joining the Chamber can contact the office at 814-765-7567 or visit the office at 218 S. Second St. in Clearfield. Information is also available at the website, www.clearfieldchamber.com.
Bloom will still be involved with the chamber’s non-profit, Life Fast Forward. Life Fast Forward is managed by a small group of chamber board members, with the goal of educating area youth about employment opportunities throughout the county.
Life Fast Forward is presented to eighth grade students in Clearfield, Curwensville, St. Francis, Philipsburg-Osceola, and Moshannon Valley schools once a month during the school year. Students learn about jobs that need a college degree, jobs available to high school graduates without further education and ways to be paid while they learn trade skills.
As students continue through high school, they are given the opportunity to job shadow or gain employment with chamber members.