FRANK AND JOHN LIPPERT
Buy Now

Frank Lippert, 84, of New Jersey, left, and John Lippert, 80, of Louisiana, paid a call at a number of places in downtown Clearfield Friday during their visit. The two men, who were orphaned at a young age, came to Clearfield hoping to connect with family members during their journey. John Lippert, who grew up in Clearfield with an uncle, said he met up with several classmates.

 Dianne Byers

Frank and John Lippert said they have enjoyed renewing acquaintances and visiting the “beautiful” town of Clearfield.

The two brothers said Friday afternoon that although they were disappointed not to yet locate any of their living relatives, they hoped to do so during the remaining days of their visit.

Recommended Video

Tags

Trending Food Videos