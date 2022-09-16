Frank and John Lippert said they have enjoyed renewing acquaintances and visiting the “beautiful” town of Clearfield.
The two brothers said Friday afternoon that although they were disappointed not to yet locate any of their living relatives, they hoped to do so during the remaining days of their visit.
The brothers are originally from Clearfield. Their parents, Sylvia Carter Lippert and Frank Scott Lippert, died in 1945. Their mother passed away in September and their father in December. Frank Lippert, 84, was sent to live at the Quincy United Brethren Orphanage in Quincy, along with his two sisters, Golda, now deceased and Patricia, now 83.
John Lippert, 80, was taken in by his mother’s brother, John Carter, because he was too young to go to the orphanage. He lived with his uncle’s family until he went to Philadelphia in 1957 to live with his sister.
The brothers decided to make a trip from their homes in New Jersey and Louisiana, driven by Frank’s son-in-law Alan Wilkins, hoping to find some of their relatives and fill in some blanks missing from their childhood memories.
Both men said they feel a strong connection to Clearfield and have enjoyed spending time seeing the sights, talking with residents and hearing about the community’s history.
The two men visited the historic Crown Crest Cemetery Thursday where their parents and a number of other relatives are interred. They also spent time on Turnpike Avenue hoping to find their grandmother Rebecca Ogden Carter’s home. They found the structure has been torn down and only a foundation remains.
Friday afternoon they planned to visit Kerr Addition. “Our father lived there for a time,” Frank Lippert said.
John Lippert, said he was able to connect with several of his classmates and friends. “We are really glad we came,” he said.
Frank Lippert said he and his brother were pleasantly surprised when, while visiting Gio’s in Woodland for a meal, a counterperson recognized them from an earlier story in The Progress. “People have just been so nice and so helpful,” he said.