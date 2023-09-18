BROCKWAY — A Brookville woman is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly hiding in her ex-boyfriend’s vehicle and then attacking him with a knife in Warsaw Township, Jefferson County early Thursday.
According to court documents, DuBois-based state police filed charges against Paige Nicole Lander, 23, including criminal attempt –murder of the first degree –first-degree homicide; aggravated assault –first-degree felony; aggravated assault –second-degree felony; recklessly endangering another person, simple assault –second-degree misdemeanors; and terroristic threats –first-degree misdemeanor.
The criminal complaint notes that every fact known to investigators is not included, only those necessary to establish probable cause.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Lander’s mother received a text from her daughter around 4 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14. When her mother tried to call her, Lander told her to stop calling. Her mother went into Lander’s bedroom and allegedly found a note.
Police were called in an attempt to locate Lander, and a ping on her phone showed she was in the general area of the incident that allegedly transpired.
Around 6 a.m. Thursday, police were assisting in the search for Lander when they were directed to a call at a Warsaw Township home near Brockway where a stabbing victim was found. The victim, a 20-year-old Brockway man, was allegedly stabbed multiple times, and told police his ex-girlfriend, Lander, had done it.
In a later statement, the victim told police he and Lander dated but they broke up about eight months ago. According to the victim, Lander continued to message him to the point he kept having to block her phone number, estimating she sent him 200-300 messages since they broke up.
According to the affidavit, the victim said he was leaving his driveway to go to work when he noticed Lander’s vehicle was blocking him in. He said Lander then allegedly popped up from the back seat of his car and attacked him. He reportedly did not see the knife at first, and grabbed for Lander’s hands, grabbing the blade in his left hand. During the struggle, he said he was unable to get the knife from Lander, and was cut multiple times.
He also reported to police Lander told him she “wanted him dead.” The victim said he pleaded with Lander to stop, saying he wouldn’t report her, but she said she didn’t believe him.
Lander got out of the vehicle on the right side, so the victim was able to get out the driver’s door. Lander allegedly ran to her vehicle and left.
Police noted cuts around the victim’s face, neck and hand. A search warrant was filed for Lander’s car where police found a suspected blood-stained wipe and folding knife in a pouch behind the front passenger seat. A package of glass wipes were also found with suspected blood.
According to the report, Lander was found at home, and had suspected blood on her pants and shoes.
Lander was arraigned in front of Judge David Inzana on Friday morning, and placed in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $400,000 bail at 10 percent. Her case was transferred from Inzana’s office to Judge Gregory Bazylak’s office following the arraignment. She has a hearing scheduled for Nov. 7 with Bazylak.