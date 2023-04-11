WEST DECATUR — Little to no progress has been made on the broadband and connectivity issues that Boggs Township, alongside other rural communities, have been facing for several years.
The latest discussion in a long line of frustrations following this issue were heard at the supervisors’ meeting on Monay.
According to Supervisor Sheldon Graham III, this township, and many others, have been trying to contact Massachusetts-based Breezeline cable and internet operator for too long, with little success.
“This issue has been going on for years,” Graham said. “We can’t even begin to think about broadband until we get these guys to come in and sit with us, and they won’t even do that.”
This specific lack of broadband spans from the Boggs Township area to Osceola Mills. There are other zones in the Clearfield County area as well that are experiencing similar issues.
Commissioner Dave Glass also attended the meeting to speak out about this topic as well. There will be more to discuss on this matter at the following meeting.