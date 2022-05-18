WOODLAND — The granting of liquor licenses in Bradford Township passed by a small margin on Tuesday, according to unofficial election results.
Bigler Nittany MinitMart, gathering petition signatures, led the charge to get the question on the ballot in Tuesday’s primary, which makes the township “wet” — or open for the sale of alcohol.
The unofficial votes resulted in 474 votes cast in favor and 392 against.
“I was surprised it was as close as it was,” said Supervisor/Secretary Karen Fulmer. “I wasn’t even sure if that would pass or not. It’s up to the residents to decide whether they want it to go wet or not. And yesterday, I guess, determined that they did.”
There is concern that bars will begin springing up throughout the township. However, Fulmer clarified that the township has not been approached for a potential bar. Gio’s was the only other business that has shown interest in getting a liquor license.
“Neither of them are wanting anything but being able to sell it from their facility,” Fulmer said.
There would be one liquor license for MinitMart. After that, supervisors would need to approve any transfer of licenses, supervisors previously noted.
Representing MinitMart, Facilities Manager Emerson Reams said, “Starting out, everybody said that could not be done. The majority at that point was like ‘don’t even try’ (and) ‘that isn’t going to happen.’ Everybody’s tried before. It’s been dry since the great depression or what have you. (The) majority rule yesterday was definitely exciting.”
The facility is expanding. The tentative plan is to start with demolition the Tuesday after Memorial Day, he said.
The work will make the facility larger, going about 20 feet off to the left hand side and 10 feet in the back, Reams said. Thirty seats will be added for sit-down seating, and an additional cooler will be for a beer cave.
Reams stated some residents have been concerned with MinitMart putting in a bar. However, he clarified there are no plans to add a bar. People also wouldn’t find hard liquor for purchase. Sales would be limited to beer and wine.
People will still be able to access the site and purchase items or gas inside the facility during the demolition, Reams said. The door will be relocated to the far right to allow access.