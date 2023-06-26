BIGLER — Despite the occasional showers, the Bigler YMCA’s 75th Annual Strawberry Festival was deemed a success with good music, fun activities and tasty food all around.
On Saturday, the first day of the festival, there was a playground dedication for the late Louis S. Walker. However, there was even more cause for celebration, as Bradford Township had named its two citizens of the year during the celebration as well.
To their surprise, Anthony Turner and Jeremy Buck, both of Bigler, were named as honorees.
Both Turner and Buck work for the Bigler YMCA as employees, and both played a crucial role in the planning and preparing of this year’s festival.
“I really can’t believe this,” said Buck. “I don’t know what I did to deserve this, but I’m incredibly grateful for the award, and I’m going to continue to do my best and continue to try and give back to the community.”
Turner shared similar feelings as Buck when he delivered his acceptance speech.
“I’m in the same boat as Jeremy (Buck). I really don’t know what I did to deserve this, but I’m grateful,” Johnson said. “This year has been so busy and fun with all of the stuff going on here at the YMCA, but I, by no means, could do this without the support of my wife, friends and family.”
Both winners were very adamant to include the support of their families, with Buck saying, “My wife is honestly probably the true reason I won this, none of this would be possible without her and she deserves this every bit as much as I do.”
Upon presentation, YMCA Board Member Clare Pannebaker thanked both of the gentlemen for their service to the YMCA and the township, saying that they were an “inspiration to all,” and that, “this YMCA and this township are grateful for all you both have done to make it a better place.”