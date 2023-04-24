WOODLAND — Firefighters battled a structure fire in Bradford Township on Sunday afternoon that displaced the home’s owners and took the life of one of their cats.
According to BJW Fire Chief Donald Maines, the initial dispatch to BJW Vol. Fire Co. was for a dwelling fire at a double wide mobile home on the 600-block of Thompson Road near Woodland.
Owners Theresa and Ronald Maines escaped from the home and are displaced. One cat perished, while another was saved from smoke inhalation on scene after receiving oxygen therapy from a Clearfield EMS paramedic.
The fire caused extensive smoke and water damage and was determined to be accidental. The home was was insured.
BJW Vol. Fire Co. was assisted by Clearfield Vol. Fire Co., Lawrence Township Vol. Fire Co. Station 5, Glen Richey Vol. Fire Co., Wallaceton Vol. Fire Co., Morris Township Vol. Fire Co., Winburne Vol. Fire Co., Grassflat Vol. Fire Co. and Philipsburg Vol. Fire Co.
Firefighters were on scene for about one hour.