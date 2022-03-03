WOODLAND — Bradford Township is seeking additional funding to continue fixing up Hoop-Up Road, according to supervisors at a recent meeting.
The township received a Dirt, Gravel and Low Volume Road grant for $31,506. The grant will go towards the lower end of the road. The township is now seeking funding for the opposite end.
“It’s hard to get a grant to do the whole road on Hoop-Up. The money is just not there,” said Supervisor Dennis Mulhollan Jr. “We’re whittling away at it. Whenever we have an opportunity to go for something, we go for it. Eventually, we will get it done, but it might take a little bit.”
In other road-related business, the township discussed Egypt Road bridge. Last November, a press release announced $289,552 would go towards improvements to Egypt Road. The award was funded by the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Multimodal Transportation Fund.
“The bridge that crosses Sulphur Run is a key access point for school buses and delivery trucks, as well as the many people who use Woodland Campground,” Clearfield County state Rep. Mike Armanini, R-DuBois, said in the release. “The grant will not only fund replacement of the bridge with a two-lane box culvert but support paving of Doc Welker Road for emergency use and create a walking trail to the campground.”
The township began tackling the bridge issue years ago. It’s recent ask was originally for $900,000, according to Supervisor Ronald Krise. The township had to adjust based on the available funding.
“We had to downsize the project and got it down to (about) half a million,” said Krise.
The project involves an aluminum box culvert. The original idea was to use concrete, which would have come with a 100 year guarantee.
Supervisors explained the plans for the project.
“By moving it back and squaring it up the stream going in, we take the span of that bridge from 22 feet, which requires an inspection, down to” around 17 feet, Mulhollan said.
The process would take about a month, Mulhollan estimates. Supervisors want to avoid a lengthy shut down as it would negatively impact the nearby business, a campground.
Although the township didn’t receive the amount it originally sought, officials expressed excitement for the funds received.
“That was the fourth time I put in for it. I was tickled to get $300,000,” said Krise.