WOODLAND — Bradford Township Supervisors will meet at a new time for the upcoming year.
A reason for changing the meeting time was not given.
The new meeting time will be 4 p.m. Meetings were previously at 7 p.m. The meeting dates are Jan. 3, Feb. 7, March 7, April 4, May 2, June 6, July 3 (first Monday), Aug. 1, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 6 (first Monday) and Dec. 5.
The second monthly meeting is on an as needed basis. The dates are Jan. 17, Feb. 21, March 21, April 18, May 15 (third Monday), June 20, July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19.
The Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. on Jan. 23, Feb. 27, March 27, April 24, May 22, June 2, July 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 25, Oct. 23, Nov. 20 (third Monday) and Dec. 18 (third Monday). If nothing is on the agenda, the Planning Commission will not meet.
The adopted budget reflects revenue of $742,630 and expenditures of $902,655, with no real estate tax increase. The difference will be made up with carryover money from 2022.