WOODLAND — Bradford Township Supervisors set trick or treat for Monday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 8 p.m.
In other business, supervisors agreed to advertise for bids for the Egypt Road Bridge project. The township received a grant for this project. Work is currently being done on Doc Welker Road in preparation, according to Ronald Krise.
“That has to be done in order to tear that bridge out for a runaround road in March (that) is what we’re shooting for,” Krise said.
In terms of paving, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. will first tackle Grahampton and Forcey roads. After the group will go to pave Doc Welker Road.
The township received $15,724 for the state aid allocation supporting the Volunteer Fire Relief Association. The figure reflects a $2,341 increase from last year. The money goes to BJW Vol. Fire. Co. Relief Association.
William Elensky and Ronald Krise term’s for the Bradford Township Planning Commission expired Sept. 5. The commission recommended reappointing them for four-year terms, expiring Sept. 5, 2026. Supervisors approved the action.
The township received $13,795 for the state General Municipal Pension System State Aid allocation. The township’s minimum municipal obligation for 2022 is $15,526. The township’s estimated liquid fuels allocation for next year is $179,161, which is a $1,066 increase from last year.