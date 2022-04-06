WOODLAND — Bradford Township Supervisors awarded stone bids at a recent meeting.
Supervisors noted an increase in prices for stone bids. Most items increased by about $1.50 or $1.75, according to Supervisor Ronald Krise.
“That’s a pretty big jump, but due to the fuel prices, it was expected,” he said, but added, “Some of the prices are way out of whack, like $7 a ton more.”
All bids were awarded to the lowest bidder. Bucktail Excavators were awarded the following bids: 1B unwashed limestone, $20.36; 1B washed limestone, $23.87; 2A limestone, $14.76; 2RC limestone, $13.01; 4B limestone, $19.36; and AASHTO #67, $19.41. Glenn O. Hawbaker was awarded two bids for R3 and R4 sandstone at $21.10.
The road crew has been doing shoulder work on Hoop-Up Road the past few days, Dennis Mulhollan Jr. noted in his report.
“The shoulder is pretty chewed up from the winter and the frost,” he said. The township hopes to hear about a potential grant for the road towards the end of May.
In other road-related discussions, Kate Roberts raised concerns about the intersection of Gross Road, Bear Hill Road and Shiloh Road. Roberts noted a relative was injured in a crash at this intersection.
She requested the township explore options to better the line of sight. Roberts suggested putting a mirror on Gross Road.
“There’s been so many times that there has almost been an accident before,” she said.
Mulhollan suggested the township try to trim the trees back. He noted that in the summer, leaves on the trees prevent a good line of sight.