WOODLAND — Bradford Township Supervisors awarded a paving bid for Doc Welker Road at a recent meeting.
The township received bids from four contractors, with Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. awarded the bid for $369,580.
The township engineer had previously given an estimate of around $519,000 for the project, according to Supervisor Karen Fulmer.
The low cost is likely connected to the contractor paving other nearby roads.
“They dropped their cost down because they’re going to probably come in and do Grahampton Road, they’ll bounce over and hit Forcey Road, and they’ll bounce over and hit Doc Welker Road,” said Supervisor Ronald Krise, “because they don’t have to load their equipment. It’ll be continuous.”
Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. seldom has been awarded paving bids within the township, Krise noted. He said Grannas Bros. Stone & Asphalt Co., Inc., New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc., or HRI, Inc. are more frequently used. The other contractors all submitted bids for the project.
“[Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc.] want to come here, so they’re giving us the bottom price,” Krise said.
The paving project is a small part of the Egypt Road Bridge project. “Doc Welker was considered a runaround road,” Krise said.
About $706,000 was awarded through the Multimodal Transportation Fund for widening the roadway and replacing Egypt Road Bridge. The bridge, which is currently one-lane, will become a two-lane box culvert.
The bridge replacement and paving of Doc Welker Road costs about $1 million total.
