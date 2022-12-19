PHILIPSBURG — Boy Scout Troop 44 Philipsburg saved the day on Saturday at a local Wreaths Across America ceremony.
A ceremony at the Moshannon Valley Veterans Memorial Wall on National Wreaths Across America Day, Dec. 17, took a turn for the worse. Due to a miscommunication involving the national organization, the truck arrived earlier than expected.
American Legion Post 437 Commander Johna McCormick noted the honor guard wasn’t even dressed when an individual alerted them to the truck’s soon arrival.
McCormick stated the Boy Scouts were preparing the memorial wall area, clearing it of its wintery layer.
Knowing the ceremony must go on, McCormick said the Boy Scouts were quickly enlisted to help lay the wreaths. Organizers gave brief instructions before the ceremony occurred.
The individuals didn’t even have time to complete preparing the area prior to the laying of the wreaths, she said.
She thanked the Boy Scouts for their assistance and willingness to participate at the drop of a hat in the ceremony.