The Curwensville-Grampian Knights of Columbus had a very successful wine walk this past Friday. The Knights would like to thank the wine walk vendors: Bee Kind Winery, Two Birch Winery, Uncle D’s Winery, Wilcox Winery and HBBQ. The winners of the wine walk prizes are Lex Brolin, $500; Nate McKenrick, $300; Ben LeParne, $200; Joan Domico, $300 Goodman’s Foodliner certificate; John Vasbinder, Wilcox Winery gift basket; and Heather Farley, Uncle D’s Winery gift basket. Thanks again to everyone who helped out and participated in the wine walk in Curwensville.
Bernie Carfley, event chairman