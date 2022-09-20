PHILIPSBURG — The LinnWood community is the latest group to get a little library.
Steven Crawford, representing the LinnWood Homeowners’ Association, requested permission from Rush Township Supervisors to create a little library at a bus stop. The bus stop is in the township’s right of way.
Plans involve installing shelves and stocking them with reading material ranging from picture books for younger kids to more adult level books.
Supervisor Dave Jackson said parking may be an issue for those dropping by to grab a book. Crawford believed most would access it through walking or biking.
“Our plan at this point is to make it a walking and biking accessible facility, being that it is beyond the stop sign and sits at an intersection where students and parents might congregate in the mornings and afternoons for pickup and drop off of kids,” Crawford said. “It’s a very convenient place for them to access books.”
Township Engineer and Zoning Officer Michelle Merrow recommended supervisors conditionally approve the library on a trial basis.
Supervisor approved it based on the receival of any necessary permit approvals and contingent that no traffic issues arise.
Merrow also discussed the fate of a bus shelter on Medical Center Drive. “To make a long story short, it’s on Jeff Long’s property, and he’s going to take it down,” she said.