CURWENSVILLE — Several residents of Bonnie Court inquired about possible development concerning the former Marion Manor assisted senior living facility at the recent Pike Township Supervisors’ meeting.
Chairman Mark Collins said while the township did receive a preliminary inquiry in January concerning zoning related to the property, the township has received no further communications and heard nothing additional.
He told the residents there are a number of rumors spreading through areas of the township about the property but inquiries made by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr.’s office to the state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs found no applications for permitting related to the property.
Township Secretary Ashley Pritchard also reached out to the owner of the property, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc., Hunt Valley, Md., and was told there have been no inquires about the sale or lease of the building or property.
“At this point in time there is nothing going on there that we know about,” Collins said.
The residents inquired about zoning in the township as a possible tool for keeping out businesses that are not desirable. Collins said the township currently does not have zoning because of the costs associated with putting it in place. Even if it did have land regulations, those would not prevent businesses from locating in the township because they are only governing how property can be used in specific locations.
“Even if we did have zoning it would not keep any business out,” Supervisor Pat Morgan said.
Pritchard told the residents the supervisors are continuing to post updates about the property and other township business both on the township’s Facebook page and website, www.pike-township.org.
In February residents from Jo-Lin Acres attended the supervisors’ meeting concerned about possible use of the facility. The supervisors noted they are opposed to using the facility for treatment and have written to their local legislators protesting that type of use. They also encouraged residents to write their own letters to legislators.