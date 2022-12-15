WEST DECATUR — Company Road remains a source of strife for residents in Boggs Township.
Previously, supervisors reported the township would cease to maintain the road after ascertaining it was privately owned. However, supervisors expressed maintenance would continue through this winter season.
Residents submitted a petition and expressed their discontent at the recent supervisors’ meeting. The petition will be handed over township Solicitor Patrick Fanelli.
Resident John Deacon, who has received updates on the issue, questioned supervisors at the meeting about a statement from the solicitor.
“Was (Fanelli) misinformed about how long Company Road was plowed and taken care of?” asked Deacon.
“I personally said that we have plowed the road for 30 years,” said Supervisor Sheldon Graham III.
At the heart of the issue is a lack of documentation regarding road maintenance. Deacon claims that if the road has been maintained for as long as it has, maintenance must continue according to state law.
“We have no documentation that the road was ever paved or anything (was) done on that road,” said Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson. “They might have done it, but there’s nothing here. We can’t prove that the township did the work on that road.”
A resident pointed out the supervisors are in an unfortunate situation and confirmed that finding past documentation is an issue at the township.
“These guys are telling you that there are no records,” Georgia Litz said. “I’ve been involved in some things within the township, and believe me, there’s a lot of records that are not there.”
The current board of supervisors noted it tried to find the appropriate documents. It hopes to keep better documentation moving forward.
“We’re doing everything in our power to make sure that we’re doing it right now,” said Supervisor Joe Lonjin, who was present via telephone. “We are trying to utilize all the information that is at our disposal. We’re making sure that everything now is documented properly so that administrations in the future don’t have to deal with what we’re dealing with today.”
The township was advised to cease plowing immediately by the solicitor.
“(Fanelli) advised us to quit plowing immediately whenever we got the letter,” Graham said. “I don’t want anybody to be in the dark about stuff. I felt that wasn’t fair to the people on Company Road for that to just be spurred on them that late in the season.”
Making the private road a township road could be costly and require a significant amount of effort. Even if turned over, the township wouldn’t receive liquid fuel money for the road due to existing state regulations.
“We were advised,” Graham said, “that if we start taking on roads that don’t qualify for liquid fuel money, we’ll have to look at all of those roads, and give that option to everybody.”
Another party adds an element to the potential plowing situation. The sewer authority has the right of way to a nearby pumping station, Graham said. “It’ll be plowed eventually by the sewer authority to get through.”