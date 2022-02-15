WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township accepted a bid for the Twoey Hollow Road project at a recent meeting.
The bids ranged from $76,440 to $51,394. Supervisors selected the lowest bid from Everett-based Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance Inc.
The township recently was awarded a grant from the Dirt, Gravel and Low Volume Road Program for $46,000. The funds will go toward repairing Twoey Hollow Road.
Because the project is tied to the grant money, it has special requirements.
“One of the things that we’re looking for here that’s a little different than some of the others is to make sure that they all bid on the same amount of tonnage for the amount of material that we need, and that they meet the specifications,” said Supervisor Joe Lonjin.
The supervisors checked to ensure the bids matched the requirements.
“We haven’t done these types of installations before, so we’re just looking to make sure that they actually meet the requirements before we can approve one,” said Lonjin.
The lowest bid met the specifications and was selected.
In other business, supervisors made a motion to pay off Ally Lease of about $35,313 for the 2018 Dodge 5500.
The township will also be advertising to receive bids for purchasing a Ford F600 diesel with plowing equipment.