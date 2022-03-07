WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township received one bid for a new plow truck.
The 2022 Ford chassis was priced at $61,720. The bid was from Sunbury Motor Company.
The price is for the base vehicle. The township would need to outfit it with parts, such as the plow and bed. The upfit cost was not received with the bid. Supervisors questioned how much it would cost.
“A lot of the outfitters are still going with the (Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Cooperative Purchasing Program) price,” said Supervisor Sheldon Graham III. “All that stuff is COSTARS. That’s probably why they didn’t put that in there.”
After some discussion, Supervisor Joe Lonjin made a provisional motion to move forward with purchasing the vehicle based on the ability to purchase the package through COSTARS.
An All-Terrain Vehicle Committee was also created within the Parks and Recreation Committee. This action follows a meeting held in February that was designed to gain public input regarding opening specific roads for ATV use.
“Based on the public input that we got at the ATV meeting, I think we’d all like to see this have a formal part of that committee,” said Lonjin.
Graham noted a Bake Shop Bakes fundraiser has begun. The funds will be used to purchase signage.
“We don’t have the money to just go ahead and pay for all the signage, so we’re trying to raise it,” said Graham. “We’re planning on opening up roads as we get the funding.”
Currently no township roads are open for ATV usage. A sign package would cost around $90. Although still in discussion and not finalized, Graham noted the township is looking at around 20 roads.
Anyone seeking more information about the fundraiser or the committee should call the township at 814-342-5243.