WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township supervisors recently adopted an ordinance opening up specific township roads for use by all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes.
Those eager to traverse the selected roads will need to wait until the township purchases and puts up the appropriate signage — a task dependent on funding availability.
“This allows us to designate these roads as long as they are properly signed,” Supervisor Joe Lonjin said. “They will be legal after they are properly signed.”
The following roads were approved: Hilltop, Gray Hollow, Williams, Eagle Eye, Old Valley, Long Run, Creek, Boundary, Lower Hollow, Smeals, Wild Flower, Third Level, Stoneville, Red Jacket, Hillside, Woods Hollow, Bucket Line, Spring Valley and Hemlock roads, along with Railroad Street.
The township’s ATV committee helps raise funds for signage. Supervisors previously said a sign package would cost around $90. Posted signs will appear as green with a silhouette of an ATV with a rider in white.
When supervisors asked for input regarding opening the roads at a prior meeting, the public showed up largely in support. One individual raised concerns related to safety, specifically regarding riders going through areas with children.
All operators must obey the state law regarding motor vehicles. This means they must wear a helmet. According to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, those operating an ATV on joint-use roads must be at least 16 years of age.