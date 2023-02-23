WEST DECATUR — Prompted by residential concerns and isolated incidents, Boggs Township plans to regulate the use of explosive targets.
Supervisors agreed to advertise an ordinance pertaining to explosive targets, pending input from the newly hired code enforcement officer.
Last October, four individuals attended a township meeting, raising concerns about neighbors shooting exploding Tannerite. These activities in the area of the 1400-block of Old Route 322 have drawn law enforcement to the site.
Around 10 residents a month continue to voice concerns, according to Chairman Sheldon Graham III. “We’re looking at ways to combat that,” Graham said.
An ordinance was developed. The detonation of explosive targets is only permitted when used to shoot targets, the shooter and target are over 200 yards from any building or property line, and used between the 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, according to a draft ordinance.
Supervisor Joe Lonjin suggested the time limit be changed to include all days of the week and allow use between two hours after sunrise and an hour before sunset.
Prohibited use also includes spaces within 1,500 feet from the point of detonation to the property line of any school, daycare, playground, church, kennel or stable. The regulations also dictate the explosive target must contain no more than one pound of explosive mixture.
The ordinance does not apply to the use of fireworks as permitted, or explosive targets used by federal, state or local law enforcement officers.
Supervisors noted the township would need a code enforcement officer to enforce this ordinance. Supervisors said the new officer needed to look over the ordinance. However, they wanted to move forward with the ordinance process.
“I would like to see it move forward because we’ve got a lot of people in that area that are really having a hard time,” Graham said. “They’re saying it’s shaking their windows. That’s excessive.”
Boggs Township Supervisors hired Michelle Merrow to help with code enforcement. Merrow is also code enforcement officer at nearby municipalities, such as Rush Township.
Costs would depend on time and material. Code enforcement will be as needed and operate similar to an on-project basis. She would join as part time. Graham said he expects Merrow to be an asset for the township.
“Everybody that you call around and ask, she does a really good job,” Graham said.