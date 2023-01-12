WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township Supervisors amended the junkyard and refuse ordinance at their recent meeting.
A change pertains to the guidelines for constructing barriers to conceal junkyards. A fence can be constructed of wood, vinyl or metal, no less than 8 feet. If not solid, there can be no more than a 2-inch gap between boards or slats.
Previously, the ordinance set a larger permissible gap, six inches, between boards or slats. “That wouldn’t create very much of a visual barrier for people,” Chairman Sheldon Graham III said.
The township also altered the alternative to a fence. Evergreen trees or ornamental hedges must be not less than 6 feet tall. Previously, the evergreen material only needed to be 3 feet.
There was also an exemption from the township license requirement added for those holding a valid, current license or permit issued by the state for operation of a junkyard.
In other business, Bradley Ballock, a road crew worker, was approved a 50 cent raise, with Supervisor Russell “Butch” Jackson opposed. The office manager salary was set at $17 an hour.
Resident John Deacon said he felt singled out at the last meeting during discussion about Company Road. He reiterated that the township’s care of the road over a set number of years makes it responsible according to state law.
Even though people seem in agreement that the township has paved the road, because there are no documents, the township cannot legally support this, or any other, maintenance claim.
The township will stop plowing the road.
“We didn’t find this out until the end of October, and I personally didn’t want to leave people hanging for this year for plowing,” Graham said. “I said that I would maintain that road for this year, and going forward, you guys would have to come together as a group and get somebody to plow it.”