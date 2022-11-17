WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson recently resigned from his position as road master, effective Dec. 1, 2022.
“I will continue to be a non-working supervisor until my term is up at the end of 2023,” Jackson said.
In other personnel matters, Deb MacTavish’s position title was changed from treasurer to office manager.
The proposed budget is available for viewing, with expenditures and income at $441,115. There is no tax increase.
Supervisors announced letters are going out to residents regarding the junkyard ordinance. The township has had a junkyard ordinance for decades. However, it was not enforced as far as supervisors were aware.
As previously reported, the ordinance requires the junkyard be hidden by an eight foot wooden fence or three foot structure consisting of evergreens or ornamental hedges.
Supervisors recently struck down the township application and annual fees associated with junkyards.
The state Department of Transportation is currently involved with a property owner who placed cars on the state right of way, according to Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson. A letter was sent by the state agency to move the cars.
The park group reported it held a fundraiser and made a profit of $1,733. The money will be used to install playground equipment along with purchase mulch. Lowe’s also made a donation towards the park, officials announced.