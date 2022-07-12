WEST DECATUR — The code enforcement officer for Boggs Township has resigned from her role after accepting a position with Lawrence Township.
Agatha Lauder was hired last August by Boggs Township. Her resignation took effect July 4.
Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson read a piece of her letter to the township. “I’ve enjoyed my time working with all of you and am very pleased with the progress the township has made,” the letter stated. “I look forward to watching the township grow in the future.”
The township will seek out another officer, according to officials.
Secretary Terri Pierce asked supervisors what residents who received letters from Lauder should be told.
According to Supervisor Sheldon Graham III, the prior letters will not hold up in court. Once hired, a new code enforcement officer will return to individuals should they still be in violation.
“Whenever you get a new code enforcement officer, they can’t just take over where the last one left off,” Graham said. “They have to start sending the letters over again and start the whole process again.”
Lauder’s position was a part-time, 10 hours per week position.
She is now a part-time code enforcement/zoning officer at Lawrence Township. Lauder previously served as Lawrence Township’s code/zoning officer for several years before resigning in April 2013.