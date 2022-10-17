WEST DECATUR — Tannerite explosions have residents at their wits end in Boggs Township.
Four individuals attended the recent Boggs Township meeting, raising concerns about neighbors shooting exploding Tannerite.
Law enforcement has been drawn to the area of 1436 Old Route 322 for complaints of unreasonable noise produced through the use of Tannerite.
In August 2021, Trent Bertothy shot a 10-pound exploding Tannerite in the area of the 1600-block of Old Route 322, Boggs Township. According to a police report, the resulting blast was so loud that it vibrated nearby properties, causing alarm.
According to a non-traffic citation, Jason Bertothy did or allowed an individual to utilize a large amount of Tannerite, which led to Clearfield-based state police receiving three different complaints for unreasonable noise. The use occurred Aug. 28 at 8:24 p.m.
Supervisors told residents the township adopted a noise ordinance a few years ago. However, state police will not enforce the local ordinance, according to Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson.
Supervisors suggested residents document the incidents, using an app to record decibels, to gather proof for state police. Residents stated this is difficult as they do not know when the Tannerite will be used. However, they noted incidents tend to occur when campers come and leave.
Residents said the resulting shock wave can pose a danger if residents are utilizing sharp devices, such as chainsaws. A resident stated he hit the ground during the last major explosion, assuming someone was firing shots at him. The situation could turn dangerous if an individual returned suspected fire, the resident claimed.
All residents were concerned about the potential impact on nearby gas lines.
The main question for supervisors is whether the township can enforce the noise ordinance, Lonjin noted. “If it can’t be enforced, then it’s not providing the intended purpose, and we need to modify it in some way,” he said.
Supervisors expressed frustration with the situation but assured residents they are attempting to find a solution.
“We’re trying to do whatever we can, but our hands are tied in every direction we went,” said Supervisor Sheldon Graham III.